XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
118.89 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XLC para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 118.48 e o mais alto foi 119.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
118.48 119.47
Faixa anual
84.02 119.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 118.86
- Open
- 118.96
- Bid
- 118.89
- Ask
- 119.19
- Low
- 118.48
- High
- 119.47
- Volume
- 11.345 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.66%
- Mudança anual
- 30.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh