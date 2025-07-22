Divisas / XLC
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
118.86 USD 0.35 (0.30%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XLC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.30%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 117.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 119.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
S&P 500 a 6,600 podría ser solo una 'parada' antes de seguir subiendo: Piper
S&P 500 en 6.600 podría ser solo una 'parada técnica' antes de seguir subiendo: Piper
Rango diario
117.94 119.11
Rango anual
84.02 119.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 118.51
- Open
- 118.83
- Bid
- 118.86
- Ask
- 119.16
- Low
- 117.94
- High
- 119.11
- Volumen
- 14.204 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.30%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.63%
- Cambio anual
- 30.96%
