Valute / XLC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
119.39 USD 0.50 (0.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLC ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 118.69 e ad un massimo di 119.55.
Segui le dinamiche di The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLC News
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- S&P 500 a 6.600 potrebbe essere solo una "sosta" prima di salire ancora: Piper
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- After SpaceX and AT&T deals, EchoStar could be set for another wireless spectrum windfall
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Alphabet’s Path To $4 Trillion Market Cap In 2027 (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Alphabet's Stock Jumps as Antitrust Fears Ease: ETFs in Focus
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook Aug 2025 - Order Is Restored, For Now
- IXP Vs. XLC: Three Hidden Investments To Add To A Communications Services Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)
- Alphabet Hits an All-Time High: More Rally Ahead for ETFs?
- The Market Is Rotating Again (SPX)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- 5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Disney Beats on Q3 Earnings, Bets Big on NFL: ETFs in Focus
- BofA: Institutional clients led broad-based equity inflows last week
- Meta Jumps on Q2 Earnings Beat: ETFs to Tap
- BofA clients sold equities last week as buybacks slow
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GOOGL, MAGS, IXP, FCOM, VOX and XLC
- ETFs to Soar Post Alphabet's Strong Q2 Earnings Results
- More Market Uncertainty Likely: Guard Your Wealth With These Two Covered Call ETFs
Intervallo Giornaliero
118.69 119.55
Intervallo Annuale
84.02 119.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 118.89
- Apertura
- 119.24
- Bid
- 119.39
- Ask
- 119.69
- Minimo
- 118.69
- Massimo
- 119.55
- Volume
- 9.753 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.54%
21 settembre, domenica