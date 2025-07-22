통화 / XLC
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
119.39 USD 0.50 (0.42%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XLC 환율이 오늘 0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 118.69이고 고가는 119.55이었습니다.
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XLC News
일일 변동 비율
118.69 119.55
년간 변동
84.02 119.55
- 이전 종가
- 118.89
- 시가
- 119.24
- Bid
- 119.39
- Ask
- 119.69
- 저가
- 118.69
- 고가
- 119.55
- 볼륨
- 9.753 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.42%
- 월 변동
- 8.59%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 31.54%
20 9월, 토요일