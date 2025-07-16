Currencies / XLC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
118.51 USD 0.49 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XLC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.86 and at a high of 118.85.
Follow The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLC News
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- After SpaceX and AT&T deals, EchoStar could be set for another wireless spectrum windfall
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Alphabet’s Path To $4 Trillion Market Cap In 2027 (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Alphabet's Stock Jumps as Antitrust Fears Ease: ETFs in Focus
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook Aug 2025 - Order Is Restored, For Now
- IXP Vs. XLC: Three Hidden Investments To Add To A Communications Services Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)
- Alphabet Hits an All-Time High: More Rally Ahead for ETFs?
- The Market Is Rotating Again (SPX)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- 5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Disney Beats on Q3 Earnings, Bets Big on NFL: ETFs in Focus
- BofA: Institutional clients led broad-based equity inflows last week
- Meta Jumps on Q2 Earnings Beat: ETFs to Tap
- BofA clients sold equities last week as buybacks slow
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GOOGL, MAGS, IXP, FCOM, VOX and XLC
- ETFs to Soar Post Alphabet's Strong Q2 Earnings Results
- More Market Uncertainty Likely: Guard Your Wealth With These Two Covered Call ETFs
- XLC: The Communication Services ETF That's Heavily Weighted Toward Big Tech (XLC)
- ETFs to Tap Netflix's Q2 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook
- Netflix Gears Up for Q2 Earnings Release: ETFs in Focus
Daily Range
117.86 118.85
Year Range
84.02 119.11
- Previous Close
- 119.00
- Open
- 118.75
- Bid
- 118.51
- Ask
- 118.81
- Low
- 117.86
- High
- 118.85
- Volume
- 11.862 K
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 7.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.27%
- Year Change
- 30.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev