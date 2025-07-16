QuotesSections
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

118.51 USD 0.49 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.86 and at a high of 118.85.

Follow The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
117.86 118.85
Year Range
84.02 119.11
Previous Close
119.00
Open
118.75
Bid
118.51
Ask
118.81
Low
117.86
High
118.85
Volume
11.862 K
Daily Change
-0.41%
Month Change
7.79%
6 Months Change
23.27%
Year Change
30.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev