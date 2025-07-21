クォートセクション
通貨 / XLC
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

118.89 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XLCの今日の為替レートは、0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり118.48の安値と119.47の高値で取引されました。

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
118.48 119.47
1年のレンジ
84.02 119.47
以前の終値
118.86
始値
118.96
買値
118.89
買値
119.19
安値
118.48
高値
119.47
出来高
11.345 K
1日の変化
0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
8.13%
6ヶ月の変化
23.66%
1年の変化
30.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K