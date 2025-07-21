通貨 / XLC
XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
118.89 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XLCの今日の為替レートは、0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり118.48の安値と119.47の高値で取引されました。
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
118.48 119.47
1年のレンジ
84.02 119.47
- 以前の終値
- 118.86
- 始値
- 118.96
- 買値
- 118.89
- 買値
- 119.19
- 安値
- 118.48
- 高値
- 119.47
- 出来高
- 11.345 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.66%
- 1年の変化
- 30.99%
