Moedas / XELB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc
1.48 USD 0.04 (2.78%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XELB para hoje mudou para 2.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.41 e o mais alto foi 1.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Xcel Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XELB Notícias
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands Sales Drop 55 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Xcel Brands Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock declines
- XCel Brands (XELB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- On Holding (ONON) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Xcel Brands partners with TSC Product Lab to launch GemmaMade kitchenware
- Tapestry (TPR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate XCel Brands (XELB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Xcel Brands XELB Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Shows Continued Improvements in Operating Results as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Xcel Brands to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 combined with First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on June 4, 2025
- XCEL BRANDS, INC. Receives NASDAQ notice regarding delinquent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filing
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Shows Improvements as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Faixa diária
1.41 1.48
Faixa anual
0.26 4.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.44
- Open
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.48
- Ask
- 1.78
- Low
- 1.41
- High
- 1.48
- Volume
- 43
- Mudança diária
- 2.78%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -48.43%
- Mudança anual
- 105.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh