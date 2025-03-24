通貨 / XELB
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc
1.48 USD 0.04 (2.78%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XELBの今日の為替レートは、2.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.41の安値と1.48の高値で取引されました。
Xcel Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.41 1.48
1年のレンジ
0.26 4.52
- 以前の終値
- 1.44
- 始値
- 1.48
- 買値
- 1.48
- 買値
- 1.78
- 安値
- 1.41
- 高値
- 1.48
- 出来高
- 43
- 1日の変化
- 2.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -48.43%
- 1年の変化
- 105.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K