XELB
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc

1.48 USD 0.04 (2.78%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XELBの今日の為替レートは、2.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.41の安値と1.48の高値で取引されました。

Xcel Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.41 1.48
1年のレンジ
0.26 4.52
以前の終値
1.44
始値
1.48
買値
1.48
買値
1.78
安値
1.41
高値
1.48
出来高
43
1日の変化
2.78%
1ヶ月の変化
9.63%
6ヶ月の変化
-48.43%
1年の変化
105.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K