XELB: Xcel Brands Inc
1.51 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XELB exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.46 and at a high of 1.51.
Follow Xcel Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XELB News
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands Sales Drop 55 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Xcel Brands Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock declines
- XCel Brands (XELB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- On Holding (ONON) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Xcel Brands partners with TSC Product Lab to launch GemmaMade kitchenware
- Tapestry (TPR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate XCel Brands (XELB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Xcel Brands XELB Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Shows Continued Improvements in Operating Results as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Xcel Brands to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 combined with First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on June 4, 2025
- XCEL BRANDS, INC. Receives NASDAQ notice regarding delinquent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filing
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Shows Improvements as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
1.46 1.51
Year Range
0.26 4.52
- Previous Close
- 1.51
- Open
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.51
- Ask
- 1.81
- Low
- 1.46
- High
- 1.51
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 11.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -47.39%
- Year Change
- 109.72%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev