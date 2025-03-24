통화 / XELB
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc
1.39 USD 0.09 (6.08%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XELB 환율이 오늘 -6.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.39이고 고가는 1.50이었습니다.
Xcel Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XELB News
- Xcel Brands, Olin Lancaster를 최고 수익 책임자로 임명
- Xcel Brands appoints Olin Lancaster as chief revenue officer
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands Sales Drop 55 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Xcel Brands Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock declines
- XCel Brands (XELB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Xcel Brands partners with TSC Product Lab to launch GemmaMade kitchenware
- Analysts Estimate XCel Brands (XELB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Xcel Brands XELB Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Shows Continued Improvements in Operating Results as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Xcel Brands to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 combined with First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on June 4, 2025
- XCEL BRANDS, INC. Receives NASDAQ notice regarding delinquent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filing
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Shows Improvements as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
일일 변동 비율
1.39 1.50
년간 변동
0.26 4.52
- 이전 종가
- 1.48
- 시가
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.39
- Ask
- 1.69
- 저가
- 1.39
- 고가
- 1.50
- 볼륨
- 61
- 일일 변동
- -6.08%
- 월 변동
- 2.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -51.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 93.06%
20 9월, 토요일