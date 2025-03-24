货币 / XELB
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc
1.44 USD 0.07 (4.64%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XELB汇率已更改-4.64%。当日，交易品种以低点1.41和高点1.49进行交易。
关注Xcel Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XELB新闻
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands Sales Drop 55 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Xcel Brands Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock declines
- XCel Brands (XELB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- On Holding (ONON) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Xcel Brands partners with TSC Product Lab to launch GemmaMade kitchenware
- Tapestry (TPR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate XCel Brands (XELB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Xcel Brands XELB Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Shows Continued Improvements in Operating Results as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Xcel Brands to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 combined with First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on June 4, 2025
- XCEL BRANDS, INC. Receives NASDAQ notice regarding delinquent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filing
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Shows Improvements as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
日范围
1.41 1.49
年范围
0.26 4.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.51
- 开盘价
- 1.46
- 卖价
- 1.44
- 买价
- 1.74
- 最低价
- 1.41
- 最高价
- 1.49
- 交易量
- 43
- 日变化
- -4.64%
- 月变化
- 6.67%
- 6个月变化
- -49.83%
- 年变化
- 100.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值