Valute / XELB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc
1.39 USD 0.09 (6.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XELB ha avuto una variazione del -6.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.39 e ad un massimo di 1.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Xcel Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XELB News
- Xcel Brands nomina Wolf & Company come nuovo revisore dopo la revoca di CBIZ CPAs
- Xcel Brands appoints Wolf & Company as new auditor after CBIZ CPAs dismissal
- Xcel Brands nomina Olin Lancaster come Chief Revenue Officer
- Xcel Brands appoints Olin Lancaster as chief revenue officer
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands Sales Drop 55 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Xcel Brands Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock declines
- XCel Brands (XELB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- On Holding (ONON) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Xcel Brands partners with TSC Product Lab to launch GemmaMade kitchenware
- Tapestry (TPR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate XCel Brands (XELB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- Xcel Brands XELB Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Shows Continued Improvements in Operating Results as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Xcel Brands to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 combined with First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on June 4, 2025
- XCEL BRANDS, INC. Receives NASDAQ notice regarding delinquent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filing
- Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results, Shows Improvements as a Result of Its Project Fundamentals Restructuring Program
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.39 1.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 4.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.48
- Apertura
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.39
- Ask
- 1.69
- Minimo
- 1.39
- Massimo
- 1.50
- Volume
- 61
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -51.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 93.06%
21 settembre, domenica