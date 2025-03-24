QuotazioniSezioni
XELB: Xcel Brands Inc

1.39 USD 0.09 (6.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XELB ha avuto una variazione del -6.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.39 e ad un massimo di 1.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Xcel Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.39 1.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 4.52
Chiusura Precedente
1.48
Apertura
1.50
Bid
1.39
Ask
1.69
Minimo
1.39
Massimo
1.50
Volume
61
Variazione giornaliera
-6.08%
Variazione Mensile
2.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-51.57%
Variazione Annuale
93.06%
21 settembre, domenica