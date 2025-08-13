Moedas / WIX
WIX: Wix.com Ltd
186.99 USD 6.00 (3.32%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WIX para hoje mudou para 3.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 181.65 e o mais alto foi 187.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Wix.com Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WIX Notícias
- Classificação das ações da Wix.com reiterada como Outperform pela RBC
- Wix.com stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC on vibe coding opportunity
- Is Most-Watched Stock Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Worth Betting on Now?
- CFRA eleva preço-alvo das ações da Wix.com para US$ 200 devido ao forte crescimento de receita
- CFRA raises Wix.com stock price target to $200 on strong revenue growth
- Benchmark reitera classificação de Compra para ações da Wix.com, destacando avanços em codificação vibe
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Wix.com stock, citing vibe coding moves
- FTSE 100 today: Stocks climb on earnings boost; pound continues to strengthen
- Wickes shares rise as strong first half drives profit growth
- Wix prices $1 billion convertible senior notes due 2030
- Wix plans to offer $750 million in convertible senior notes
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Deutsche Bank cuts U.K. retail ratings as spending outlook darkens
- Wix.com Is Apparently A Desperate Company (NASDAQ:WIX)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Wix.com stock
- Wix: The Bullish Play Behind D Ratings And High-Friction User Lock-In (NASDAQ:WIX)
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- SHOP's Subscriptions Solutions Gain Momentum: A Sign of More Upside?
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/19/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ChatGPT‑5 Changed the Narrative: Why AI’s Next Leap Could Shrink the Winners’ Circle
- Wall Street Analysts Think Wix.com (WIX) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
Faixa diária
181.65 187.99
Faixa anual
115.57 247.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 180.99
- Open
- 181.65
- Bid
- 186.99
- Ask
- 187.29
- Low
- 181.65
- High
- 187.99
- Volume
- 748
- Mudança diária
- 3.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 35.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.54%
- Mudança anual
- 13.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh