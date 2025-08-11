Currencies / WIX
WIX: Wix.com Ltd
180.32 USD 9.45 (5.53%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WIX exchange rate has changed by 5.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.77 and at a high of 181.19.
Follow Wix.com Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIX News
Daily Range
169.77 181.19
Year Range
115.57 247.11
- Previous Close
- 170.87
- Open
- 173.10
- Bid
- 180.32
- Ask
- 180.62
- Low
- 169.77
- High
- 181.19
- Volume
- 4.045 K
- Daily Change
- 5.53%
- Month Change
- 30.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.42%
- Year Change
- 9.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%