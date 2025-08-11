QuotesSections
Currencies / WIX
WIX: Wix.com Ltd

180.32 USD 9.45 (5.53%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WIX exchange rate has changed by 5.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.77 and at a high of 181.19.

Follow Wix.com Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
169.77 181.19
Year Range
115.57 247.11
Previous Close
170.87
Open
173.10
Bid
180.32
Ask
180.62
Low
169.77
High
181.19
Volume
4.045 K
Daily Change
5.53%
Month Change
30.47%
6 Months Change
11.42%
Year Change
9.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%