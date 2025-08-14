クォートセクション
WIX
WIX: Wix.com Ltd

183.30 USD 2.31 (1.28%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WIXの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり181.65の安値と190.92の高値で取引されました。

Wix.com Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
181.65 190.92
1年のレンジ
115.57 247.11
以前の終値
180.99
始値
181.65
買値
183.30
買値
183.60
安値
181.65
高値
190.92
出来高
7.611 K
1日の変化
1.28%
1ヶ月の変化
32.62%
6ヶ月の変化
13.26%
1年の変化
11.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K