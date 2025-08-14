通貨 / WIX
WIX: Wix.com Ltd
183.30 USD 2.31 (1.28%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WIXの今日の為替レートは、1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり181.65の安値と190.92の高値で取引されました。
Wix.com Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIX News
1日のレンジ
181.65 190.92
1年のレンジ
115.57 247.11
- 以前の終値
- 180.99
- 始値
- 181.65
- 買値
- 183.30
- 買値
- 183.60
- 安値
- 181.65
- 高値
- 190.92
- 出来高
- 7.611 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 32.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.26%
- 1年の変化
- 11.09%
