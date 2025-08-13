货币 / WIX
WIX: Wix.com Ltd
178.73 USD 0.73 (0.41%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WIX汇率已更改0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点177.21和高点181.48进行交易。
关注Wix.com Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIX新闻
- RBC重申Wix.com评级为"优于大盘"，看好其氛围编码机会
- Wix.com stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC on vibe coding opportunity
- Is Most-Watched Stock Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Worth Betting on Now?
- CFRA上调Wix.com股票目标价至200美元，看好强劲收入增长
- CFRA raises Wix.com stock price target to $200 on strong revenue growth
- Benchmark重申Wix.com股票买入评级，看好其氛围编码技术发展
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Wix.com stock, citing vibe coding moves
- FTSE 100 today: Stocks climb on earnings boost; pound continues to strengthen
- Wickes shares rise as strong first half drives profit growth
- Wix prices $1 billion convertible senior notes due 2030
- Wix plans to offer $750 million in convertible senior notes
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Deutsche Bank cuts U.K. retail ratings as spending outlook darkens
- Wix.com Is Apparently A Desperate Company (NASDAQ:WIX)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Wix.com stock
- Wix: The Bullish Play Behind D Ratings And High-Friction User Lock-In (NASDAQ:WIX)
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- SHOP's Subscriptions Solutions Gain Momentum: A Sign of More Upside?
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/19/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- ChatGPT‑5 Changed the Narrative: Why AI’s Next Leap Could Shrink the Winners’ Circle
- Wall Street Analysts Think Wix.com (WIX) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
日范围
177.21 181.48
年范围
115.57 247.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 178.00
- 开盘价
- 178.38
- 卖价
- 178.73
- 买价
- 179.03
- 最低价
- 177.21
- 最高价
- 181.48
- 交易量
- 1.512 K
- 日变化
- 0.41%
- 月变化
- 29.32%
- 6个月变化
- 10.44%
- 年变化
- 8.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值