VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
85.13 USD 0.28 (0.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VYMI para hoje mudou para -0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 84.70 e o mais alto foi 85.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VYMI Notícias
Faixa diária
84.70 85.25
Faixa anual
65.08 86.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 85.41
- Open
- 84.94
- Bid
- 85.13
- Ask
- 85.43
- Low
- 84.70
- High
- 85.25
- Volume
- 2.040 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.40%
- Mudança anual
- 16.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh