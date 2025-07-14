CotizacionesSecciones
VYMI
VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

85.41 USD 0.19 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VYMI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 85.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 86.07.

El tipo de cambio de VYMI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 85.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 86.07.

VYMI News

Rango diario
85.11 86.07
Rango anual
65.08 86.07
Cierres anteriores
85.60
Open
85.52
Bid
85.41
Ask
85.71
Low
85.11
High
86.07
Volumen
1.885 K
Cambio diario
-0.22%
Cambio mensual
2.74%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.78%
Cambio anual
16.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B