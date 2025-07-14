Divisas / VYMI
VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
85.41 USD 0.19 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VYMI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 85.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 86.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
85.11 86.07
Rango anual
65.08 86.07
- Cierres anteriores
- 85.60
- Open
- 85.52
- Bid
- 85.41
- Ask
- 85.71
- Low
- 85.11
- High
- 86.07
- Volumen
- 1.885 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.78%
- Cambio anual
- 16.43%
