Valute / VYMI
VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
84.34 USD 0.79 (0.93%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VYMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.23 e ad un massimo di 84.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VYMI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
84.23 84.48
Intervallo Annuale
65.08 86.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 85.13
- Apertura
- 84.35
- Bid
- 84.34
- Ask
- 84.64
- Minimo
- 84.23
- Massimo
- 84.48
- Volume
- 1.384 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.97%
21 settembre, domenica