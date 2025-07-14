QuotazioniSezioni
VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

84.34 USD 0.79 (0.93%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VYMI ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.23 e ad un massimo di 84.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
84.23 84.48
Intervallo Annuale
65.08 86.07
Chiusura Precedente
85.13
Apertura
84.35
Bid
84.34
Ask
84.64
Minimo
84.23
Massimo
84.48
Volume
1.384 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.93%
Variazione Mensile
1.46%
Variazione Semestrale
14.33%
Variazione Annuale
14.97%
