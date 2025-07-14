Currencies / VYMI
VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
85.60 USD 0.18 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VYMI exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.37 and at a high of 85.70.
Follow Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VYMI News
- 5 Index ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- 4 Strong International Equity ETFs
- VYMI Vs. VYM: International High Yield Stocks Offer Better Value But Larger Risk (VYMI)
- 1 High-Yield Vanguard Dividend Fund to Buy Hand Over Fist
- 2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs You Can Buy With $200 in September and Hold Forever
- The Smartest Dividend ETF to Buy With $100 Right Now
- 3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- PID: Lagging Performance, Other International Funds Far Better (PID)
- IDVO: My Favorite Option Income ETF, But Not Superior To Peers (NYSEARCA:IDVO)
- Why the Highest-Yielding Vanguard ETF Might Not Be the Best one to Own
- This 4 Fund Portfolio Gives You The Whole Shebang
- Janus Henderson Global Adaptive Capital Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- LVHI: A Decent Low Volatility International Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)
- The Dollar Is Crashing: VYMI To The Rescue? (NASDAQ:VYMI)
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- Highest Ever for This International Stock ETF -- But Analysts Say It Has Room to Run
- 5 Simple ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for a Lifetime
- 4 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever
- DWX – Is It Better Than VYMI? (NYSEARCA:DWX)
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- All-Time Highs for Stocks: These 2 ETFs Still Look Undervalued
Daily Range
85.37 85.70
Year Range
65.08 85.78
- Previous Close
- 85.78
- Open
- 85.61
- Bid
- 85.60
- Ask
- 85.90
- Low
- 85.37
- High
- 85.70
- Volume
- 1.800 K
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.04%
- Year Change
- 16.68%
