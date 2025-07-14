QuotesSections
Currencies / VYMI
VYMI: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

85.60 USD 0.18 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VYMI exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.37 and at a high of 85.70.

Follow Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF dynamics.

VYMI News

Daily Range
85.37 85.70
Year Range
65.08 85.78
Previous Close
85.78
Open
85.61
Bid
85.60
Ask
85.90
Low
85.37
High
85.70
Volume
1.800 K
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
2.97%
6 Months Change
16.04%
Year Change
16.68%
