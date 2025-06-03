Moedas / VV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
306.21 USD 1.78 (0.58%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VV para hoje mudou para 0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 305.28 e o mais alto foi 307.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Large-Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VV Notícias
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- VV ETF: Heightened Volatility In The Short Term (NYSEARCA:VV)
- VUG: How Vanguard's Growth ETF Works And How It Stacks Up Against The Competition (VUG)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Recession Alert: Very Good News For Dividend Stocks
- Silver, Small Caps And More Surprises Light Up The Leaderboard
- U.S. Economic Resilience Continues Despite Tariff Anxiety
Faixa diária
305.28 307.35
Faixa anual
221.40 307.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 304.43
- Open
- 305.95
- Bid
- 306.21
- Ask
- 306.51
- Low
- 305.28
- High
- 307.35
- Volume
- 281
- Mudança diária
- 0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.71%
- Mudança anual
- 16.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh