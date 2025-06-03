Currencies / VV
VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
307.78 USD 1.57 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VV exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 306.13 and at a high of 308.09.
Follow Vanguard Large-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VV News
Daily Range
306.13 308.09
Year Range
221.40 308.09
- Previous Close
- 306.21
- Open
- 306.97
- Bid
- 307.78
- Ask
- 308.08
- Low
- 306.13
- High
- 308.09
- Volume
- 350
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 4.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.32%
- Year Change
- 17.05%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K