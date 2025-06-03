通貨 / VV
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
306.21 USD 1.78 (0.58%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VVの今日の為替レートは、0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり305.28の安値と307.35の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Large-Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VV News
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- VV ETF: Heightened Volatility In The Short Term (NYSEARCA:VV)
- VUG: How Vanguard's Growth ETF Works And How It Stacks Up Against The Competition (VUG)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Recession Alert: Very Good News For Dividend Stocks
- Silver, Small Caps And More Surprises Light Up The Leaderboard
- U.S. Economic Resilience Continues Despite Tariff Anxiety
1日のレンジ
305.28 307.35
1年のレンジ
221.40 307.35
- 以前の終値
- 304.43
- 始値
- 305.95
- 買値
- 306.21
- 買値
- 306.51
- 安値
- 305.28
- 高値
- 307.35
- 出来高
- 281
- 1日の変化
- 0.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.71%
- 1年の変化
- 16.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K