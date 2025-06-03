クォートセクション
通貨 / VV
VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

306.21 USD 1.78 (0.58%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VVの今日の為替レートは、0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり305.28の安値と307.35の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Large-Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
305.28 307.35
1年のレンジ
221.40 307.35
以前の終値
304.43
始値
305.95
買値
306.21
買値
306.51
安値
305.28
高値
307.35
出来高
281
1日の変化
0.58%
1ヶ月の変化
4.05%
6ヶ月の変化
19.71%
1年の変化
16.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K