货币 / VV
VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
307.78 USD 1.57 (0.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VV汇率已更改0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点306.13和高点308.09进行交易。
关注Vanguard Large-Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VV新闻
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- VV ETF: Heightened Volatility In The Short Term (NYSEARCA:VV)
- VUG: How Vanguard's Growth ETF Works And How It Stacks Up Against The Competition (VUG)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Recession Alert: Very Good News For Dividend Stocks
- Silver, Small Caps And More Surprises Light Up The Leaderboard
- U.S. Economic Resilience Continues Despite Tariff Anxiety
日范围
306.13 308.09
年范围
221.40 308.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 306.21
- 开盘价
- 306.97
- 卖价
- 307.78
- 买价
- 308.08
- 最低价
- 306.13
- 最高价
- 308.09
- 交易量
- 350
- 日变化
- 0.51%
- 月变化
- 4.58%
- 6个月变化
- 20.32%
- 年变化
- 17.05%
21 九月, 星期日