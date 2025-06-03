报价部分
货币 / VV
回到股票

VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

307.78 USD 1.57 (0.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日VV汇率已更改0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点306.13和高点308.09进行交易。

关注Vanguard Large-Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
306.13 308.09
年范围
221.40 308.09
前一天收盘价
306.21
开盘价
306.97
卖价
307.78
买价
308.08
最低价
306.13
最高价
308.09
交易量
350
日变化
0.51%
月变化
4.58%
6个月变化
20.32%
年变化
17.05%
21 九月, 星期日