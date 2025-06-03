Valute / VV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
307.78 USD 1.57 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VV ha avuto una variazione del 0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 306.13 e ad un massimo di 308.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Large-Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VV News
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Recession Talk Is Back, But Confirming Data Still Missing
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
- Recession Bells Ring Louder As Conference Board’s LEI Sinks
- Bear Market Playbook: Decoding Recession Risk, Valuation Impact, And Style Leadership
- RecessionAlert Weekly Leading Economic Index
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- Should Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Historical Data: Recessions Trump Interest Rate Relief For Car And Home Sales
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- Above The Noise: Putting Pessimism In Perspective
- Fed Watch: In No Hurry
- VV ETF: Heightened Volatility In The Short Term (NYSEARCA:VV)
- VUG: How Vanguard's Growth ETF Works And How It Stacks Up Against The Competition (VUG)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Recession Alert: Very Good News For Dividend Stocks
- Silver, Small Caps And More Surprises Light Up The Leaderboard
- U.S. Economic Resilience Continues Despite Tariff Anxiety
Intervallo Giornaliero
306.13 308.09
Intervallo Annuale
221.40 308.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 306.21
- Apertura
- 306.97
- Bid
- 307.78
- Ask
- 308.08
- Minimo
- 306.13
- Massimo
- 308.09
- Volume
- 350
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.05%
21 settembre, domenica