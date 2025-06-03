QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VV
Tornare a Azioni

VV: Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

307.78 USD 1.57 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VV ha avuto una variazione del 0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 306.13 e ad un massimo di 308.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Large-Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
306.13 308.09
Intervallo Annuale
221.40 308.09
Chiusura Precedente
306.21
Apertura
306.97
Bid
307.78
Ask
308.08
Minimo
306.13
Massimo
308.09
Volume
350
Variazione giornaliera
0.51%
Variazione Mensile
4.58%
Variazione Semestrale
20.32%
Variazione Annuale
17.05%
21 settembre, domenica