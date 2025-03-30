Moedas / VTOL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
38.18 USD 0.53 (1.41%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VTOL para hoje mudou para 1.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.32 e o mais alto foi 38.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bristow Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTOL Notícias
- Bristow Group announces departure of senior vice president and general counsel
- Bristow Group: Buy On Strong Cash Generation And Raised Outlook (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bristow Q2 2025 presentation: revenue growth continues as company raises guidance
- Bristow Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vertical Aerospace Takes Off As Bristow Doubles Down On VX4 Aircraft - Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to accelerate commercial air taxi launch
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to launch commercial air taxi services
- Bristow Group: Mediocre Quarter But Outlook Reaffirmed - Buy (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Advances Global Sustainability Efforts in Latest Report
- Sikorsky Taps Lockheed Martin To Bolster S-92 Helicopter Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
- Bristow Stock: Recent Weakness Provides Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:VTOL)
Faixa diária
37.32 38.30
Faixa anual
25.16 38.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.65
- Open
- 37.91
- Bid
- 38.18
- Ask
- 38.48
- Low
- 37.32
- High
- 38.30
- Volume
- 202
- Mudança diária
- 1.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.25%
- Mudança anual
- 10.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh