Currencies / VTOL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
37.85 USD 0.21 (0.56%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTOL exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.69 and at a high of 38.16.
Follow Bristow Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTOL News
- Bristow Group announces departure of senior vice president and general counsel
- Bristow Group: Buy On Strong Cash Generation And Raised Outlook (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bristow Q2 2025 presentation: revenue growth continues as company raises guidance
- Bristow Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vertical Aerospace Takes Off As Bristow Doubles Down On VX4 Aircraft - Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to accelerate commercial air taxi launch
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to launch commercial air taxi services
- Bristow Group: Mediocre Quarter But Outlook Reaffirmed - Buy (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Advances Global Sustainability Efforts in Latest Report
- Sikorsky Taps Lockheed Martin To Bolster S-92 Helicopter Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
- Bristow Stock: Recent Weakness Provides Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:VTOL)
Daily Range
37.69 38.16
Year Range
25.16 38.93
- Previous Close
- 37.64
- Open
- 37.90
- Bid
- 37.85
- Ask
- 38.15
- Low
- 37.69
- High
- 38.16
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- -0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.21%
- Year Change
- 9.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%