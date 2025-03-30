QuotazioniSezioni
VTOL
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc

37.04 USD 1.29 (3.37%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VTOL ha avuto una variazione del -3.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.03 e ad un massimo di 38.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Bristow Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.03 38.02
Intervallo Annuale
25.16 38.93
Chiusura Precedente
38.33
Apertura
37.86
Bid
37.04
Ask
37.34
Minimo
37.03
Massimo
38.02
Volume
123
Variazione giornaliera
-3.37%
Variazione Mensile
-3.11%
Variazione Semestrale
16.66%
Variazione Annuale
6.81%
20 settembre, sabato