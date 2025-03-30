Valute / VTOL
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
37.04 USD 1.29 (3.37%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTOL ha avuto una variazione del -3.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.03 e ad un massimo di 38.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Bristow Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.03 38.02
Intervallo Annuale
25.16 38.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.33
- Apertura
- 37.86
- Bid
- 37.04
- Ask
- 37.34
- Minimo
- 37.03
- Massimo
- 38.02
- Volume
- 123
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.81%
20 settembre, sabato