통화 / VTOL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
37.04 USD 1.29 (3.37%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VTOL 환율이 오늘 -3.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 37.03이고 고가는 38.02이었습니다.
Bristow Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTOL News
- Bristow Group announces departure of senior vice president and general counsel
- Bristow Group: Buy On Strong Cash Generation And Raised Outlook (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bristow Q2 2025 presentation: revenue growth continues as company raises guidance
- Bristow Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vertical Aerospace Takes Off As Bristow Doubles Down On VX4 Aircraft - Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to accelerate commercial air taxi launch
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to launch commercial air taxi services
- Bristow Group: Mediocre Quarter But Outlook Reaffirmed - Buy (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Advances Global Sustainability Efforts in Latest Report
- Sikorsky Taps Lockheed Martin To Bolster S-92 Helicopter Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
- Bristow Stock: Recent Weakness Provides Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:VTOL)
일일 변동 비율
37.03 38.02
년간 변동
25.16 38.93
- 이전 종가
- 38.33
- 시가
- 37.86
- Bid
- 37.04
- Ask
- 37.34
- 저가
- 37.03
- 고가
- 38.02
- 볼륨
- 123
- 일일 변동
- -3.37%
- 월 변동
- -3.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.81%
20 9월, 토요일