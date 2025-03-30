通貨 / VTOL
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
38.33 USD 0.68 (1.81%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VTOLの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.32の安値と38.62の高値で取引されました。
Bristow Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
37.32 38.62
1年のレンジ
25.16 38.93
- 以前の終値
- 37.65
- 始値
- 37.91
- 買値
- 38.33
- 買値
- 38.63
- 安値
- 37.32
- 高値
- 38.62
- 出来高
- 373
- 1日の変化
- 1.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.72%
- 1年の変化
- 10.52%
