货币 / VTOL
VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
37.78 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VTOL汇率已更改-0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点37.49和高点38.12进行交易。
关注Bristow Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VTOL新闻
- Bristow Group announces departure of senior vice president and general counsel
- Bristow Group: Buy On Strong Cash Generation And Raised Outlook (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bristow Q2 2025 presentation: revenue growth continues as company raises guidance
- Bristow Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vertical Aerospace Takes Off As Bristow Doubles Down On VX4 Aircraft - Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to accelerate commercial air taxi launch
- Vertical Aerospace, Bristow expand partnership to launch commercial air taxi services
- Bristow Group: Mediocre Quarter But Outlook Reaffirmed - Buy (NYSE:VTOL)
- Bristow Advances Global Sustainability Efforts in Latest Report
- Sikorsky Taps Lockheed Martin To Bolster S-92 Helicopter Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
- Bristow Stock: Recent Weakness Provides Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:VTOL)
日范围
37.49 38.12
年范围
25.16 38.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.85
- 开盘价
- 37.49
- 卖价
- 37.78
- 买价
- 38.08
- 最低价
- 37.49
- 最高价
- 38.12
- 交易量
- 70
- 日变化
- -0.18%
- 月变化
- -1.18%
- 6个月变化
- 18.99%
- 年变化
- 8.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值