VTOL: Bristow Group Inc
37.65 USD 0.20 (0.53%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VTOL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bristow Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
37.25 38.20
Rango anual
25.16 38.93
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.85
- Open
- 37.49
- Bid
- 37.65
- Ask
- 37.95
- Low
- 37.25
- High
- 38.20
- Volumen
- 287
- Cambio diario
- -0.53%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.52%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.58%
- Cambio anual
- 8.56%
