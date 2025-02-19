Moedas / VRRM
VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
24.10 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VRRM para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.03 e o mais alto foi 24.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VRRM Notícias
Faixa diária
24.03 24.66
Faixa anual
19.53 27.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.07
- Open
- 24.27
- Bid
- 24.10
- Ask
- 24.40
- Low
- 24.03
- High
- 24.66
- Volume
- 1.945 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.54%
- Mudança anual
- -13.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh