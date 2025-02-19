통화 / VRRM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
24.39 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VRRM 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.20이고 고가는 24.74이었습니다.
Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRRM News
- Verra Mobility Q2 2025 slides: 6% revenue growth amid cautious travel outlook
- Verra Mobility earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Verra Mobility appoints Stacey Moser to lead commercial services unit
- City of Oakland Partners with Verra Mobility to Save Lives with Speed Safety Program
- Verra Mobility at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Verra Mobility publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- Verra Mobility to participate in two investor conferences in June 2025
- Verra Mobility earns Great Place to Work Certification for fourth consecutive year
- Verra Mobility reports annual meeting results
- Street Calls of the Week
- This StoneCo Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4) - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), PVH (NYSE:PVH)
- Verra Mobility stock soars on expanded NYC camera program management deal
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), GMS (NYSE:GMS)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
일일 변동 비율
24.20 24.74
년간 변동
19.53 27.85
- 이전 종가
- 24.63
- 시가
- 24.73
- Bid
- 24.39
- Ask
- 24.69
- 저가
- 24.20
- 고가
- 24.74
- 볼륨
- 1.355 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.97%
- 월 변동
- -1.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.98%
20 9월, 토요일