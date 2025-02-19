시세섹션
통화 / VRRM
주식로 돌아가기

VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A

24.39 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VRRM 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.20이고 고가는 24.74이었습니다.

Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRRM News

일일 변동 비율
24.20 24.74
년간 변동
19.53 27.85
이전 종가
24.63
시가
24.73
Bid
24.39
Ask
24.69
저가
24.20
고가
24.74
볼륨
1.355 K
일일 변동
-0.97%
월 변동
-1.53%
6개월 변동
8.84%
년간 변동율
-11.98%
20 9월, 토요일