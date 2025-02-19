CotizacionesSecciones
VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A

24.10 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VRRM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.66.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
24.03 24.66
Rango anual
19.53 27.85
Cierres anteriores
24.07
Open
24.27
Bid
24.10
Ask
24.40
Low
24.03
High
24.66
Volumen
1.945 K
Cambio diario
0.12%
Cambio mensual
-2.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.54%
Cambio anual
-13.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B