VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
24.10 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VRRM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRRM News
- Verra Mobility Q2 2025 slides: 6% revenue growth amid cautious travel outlook
- Verra Mobility earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Verra Mobility appoints Stacey Moser to lead commercial services unit
- City of Oakland Partners with Verra Mobility to Save Lives with Speed Safety Program
- Verra Mobility at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Verra Mobility publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- Verra Mobility to participate in two investor conferences in June 2025
- Verra Mobility earns Great Place to Work Certification for fourth consecutive year
- Verra Mobility reports annual meeting results
- Street Calls of the Week
- This StoneCo Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4) - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), PVH (NYSE:PVH)
- Verra Mobility stock soars on expanded NYC camera program management deal
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), GMS (NYSE:GMS)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Rango diario
24.03 24.66
Rango anual
19.53 27.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.07
- Open
- 24.27
- Bid
- 24.10
- Ask
- 24.40
- Low
- 24.03
- High
- 24.66
- Volumen
- 1.945 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.54%
- Cambio anual
- -13.03%
