VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A

24.63 USD 0.53 (2.20%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VRRMの今日の為替レートは、2.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.77の安値と24.71の高値で取引されました。

Verra Mobility Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.77 24.71
1年のレンジ
19.53 27.85
以前の終値
24.10
始値
24.13
買値
24.63
買値
24.93
安値
23.77
高値
24.71
出来高
2.023 K
1日の変化
2.20%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.57%
6ヶ月の変化
9.91%
1年の変化
-11.12%
