VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
24.63 USD 0.53 (2.20%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VRRMの今日の為替レートは、2.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.77の安値と24.71の高値で取引されました。
Verra Mobility Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VRRM News
- Verra Mobility Q2 2025 slides: 6% revenue growth amid cautious travel outlook
- Verra Mobility earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Verra Mobility appoints Stacey Moser to lead commercial services unit
- City of Oakland Partners with Verra Mobility to Save Lives with Speed Safety Program
- Verra Mobility at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Verra Mobility publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- Verra Mobility to participate in two investor conferences in June 2025
- Verra Mobility earns Great Place to Work Certification for fourth consecutive year
- Verra Mobility reports annual meeting results
- Street Calls of the Week
- This StoneCo Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4) - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), PVH (NYSE:PVH)
- Verra Mobility stock soars on expanded NYC camera program management deal
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), GMS (NYSE:GMS)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
23.77 24.71
1年のレンジ
19.53 27.85
- 以前の終値
- 24.10
- 始値
- 24.13
- 買値
- 24.63
- 買値
- 24.93
- 安値
- 23.77
- 高値
- 24.71
- 出来高
- 2.023 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.91%
- 1年の変化
- -11.12%
