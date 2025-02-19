Currencies / VRRM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
23.93 USD 0.47 (1.93%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRRM exchange rate has changed by -1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.85 and at a high of 24.50.
Follow Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRRM News
- Verra Mobility Q2 2025 slides: 6% revenue growth amid cautious travel outlook
- Verra Mobility earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Verra Mobility appoints Stacey Moser to lead commercial services unit
- City of Oakland Partners with Verra Mobility to Save Lives with Speed Safety Program
- Verra Mobility at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Verra Mobility publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- Verra Mobility to participate in two investor conferences in June 2025
- Verra Mobility earns Great Place to Work Certification for fourth consecutive year
- Verra Mobility reports annual meeting results
- Street Calls of the Week
- This StoneCo Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4) - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), PVH (NYSE:PVH)
- Verra Mobility stock soars on expanded NYC camera program management deal
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), GMS (NYSE:GMS)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
23.85 24.50
Year Range
19.53 27.85
- Previous Close
- 24.40
- Open
- 24.36
- Bid
- 23.93
- Ask
- 24.23
- Low
- 23.85
- High
- 24.50
- Volume
- 2.046 K
- Daily Change
- -1.93%
- Month Change
- -3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.78%
- Year Change
- -13.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%