VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
24.39 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VRRM ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.20 e ad un massimo di 24.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VRRM News
- Verra Mobility Q2 2025 slides: 6% revenue growth amid cautious travel outlook
- Verra Mobility earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Verra Mobility appoints Stacey Moser to lead commercial services unit
- City of Oakland Partners with Verra Mobility to Save Lives with Speed Safety Program
- Verra Mobility at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Verra Mobility publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report
- Verra Mobility to participate in two investor conferences in June 2025
- Verra Mobility earns Great Place to Work Certification for fourth consecutive year
- Verra Mobility reports annual meeting results
- Street Calls of the Week
- This StoneCo Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4) - Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), PVH (NYSE:PVH)
- Verra Mobility stock soars on expanded NYC camera program management deal
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), GMS (NYSE:GMS)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.20 24.74
Intervallo Annuale
19.53 27.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.63
- Apertura
- 24.73
- Bid
- 24.39
- Ask
- 24.69
- Minimo
- 24.20
- Massimo
- 24.74
- Volume
- 1.355 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.98%
20 settembre, sabato