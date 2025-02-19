Währungen / VRRM
VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A
24.63 USD 0.53 (2.20%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VRRM hat sich für heute um 2.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 24.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
23.77 24.71
Jahresspanne
19.53 27.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.10
- Eröffnung
- 24.13
- Bid
- 24.63
- Ask
- 24.93
- Tief
- 23.77
- Hoch
- 24.71
- Volumen
- 2.023 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.20%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.12%
