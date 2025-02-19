KurseKategorien
Währungen / VRRM
Zurück zum Aktien

VRRM: Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A

24.63 USD 0.53 (2.20%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VRRM hat sich für heute um 2.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 24.71 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Verra Mobility Corporation - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRRM News

Tagesspanne
23.77 24.71
Jahresspanne
19.53 27.85
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.10
Eröffnung
24.13
Bid
24.63
Ask
24.93
Tief
23.77
Hoch
24.71
Volumen
2.023 K
Tagesänderung
2.20%
Monatsänderung
-0.57%
6-Monatsänderung
9.91%
Jahresänderung
-11.12%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K