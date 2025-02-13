Moedas / VPG
VPG: Vishay Precision Group Inc
33.78 USD 1.47 (4.55%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VPG para hoje mudou para 4.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.60 e o mais alto foi 33.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vishay Precision Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
32.60 33.81
Faixa anual
18.57 33.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.31
- Open
- 32.61
- Bid
- 33.78
- Ask
- 34.08
- Low
- 32.60
- High
- 33.81
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- 4.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.75%
- Mudança anual
- 28.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh