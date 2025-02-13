Currencies / VPG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VPG: Vishay Precision Group Inc
32.51 USD 0.16 (0.49%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VPG exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.77 and at a high of 32.67.
Follow Vishay Precision Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VPG News
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Returns
- Vishay Precision at Jefferies Conference: Expanding Horizons in Sensor Technology
- Here's Why Momentum in Vishay (VPG) Should Keep going
- Vishay (VPG) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Vishay Precision (VPG) Q2 Revenue Up 3%
- Vishay Precision (VPG) Earnings Call Transcript
- Vishay Precision earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vishay Precision Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth and improved profitability
- Vishay Precision (VPG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TE Connectivity (TEL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Precision at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Shift Towards Growth
- Vishay Precision Group: The Stock Is Moving Opposite To The Fundamentals; Remains A Sell
- VPG to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2025 in New York, NY
- Vishay Precision Group announces annual meeting results
- Vishay Precision Group: No Sign Of Short-Term Recovery (NYSE:VPG)
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
31.77 32.67
Year Range
18.57 32.93
- Previous Close
- 32.67
- Open
- 32.62
- Bid
- 32.51
- Ask
- 32.81
- Low
- 31.77
- High
- 32.67
- Volume
- 157
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- 17.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.46%
- Year Change
- 23.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%