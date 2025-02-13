CotizacionesSecciones
VPG: Vishay Precision Group Inc

32.31 USD 0.20 (0.62%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VPG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.03.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vishay Precision Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
32.01 33.03
Rango anual
18.57 33.03
Cierres anteriores
32.51
Open
32.54
Bid
32.31
Ask
32.61
Low
32.01
High
33.03
Volumen
200
Cambio diario
-0.62%
Cambio mensual
16.47%
Cambio a 6 meses
34.63%
Cambio anual
22.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B