시세섹션
통화 / VPG
주식로 돌아가기

VPG: Vishay Precision Group Inc

32.96 USD 0.23 (0.69%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VPG 환율이 오늘 -0.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.76이고 고가는 33.42이었습니다.

Vishay Precision Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VPG News

일일 변동 비율
32.76 33.42
년간 변동
18.57 33.81
이전 종가
33.19
시가
33.27
Bid
32.96
Ask
33.26
저가
32.76
고가
33.42
볼륨
189
일일 변동
-0.69%
월 변동
18.82%
6개월 변동
37.33%
년간 변동율
25.13%
20 9월, 토요일