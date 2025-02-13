Valute / VPG
VPG: Vishay Precision Group Inc
32.96 USD 0.23 (0.69%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VPG ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.76 e ad un massimo di 33.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Vishay Precision Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.76 33.42
Intervallo Annuale
18.57 33.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.19
- Apertura
- 33.27
- Bid
- 32.96
- Ask
- 33.26
- Minimo
- 32.76
- Massimo
- 33.42
- Volume
- 189
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.13%
20 settembre, sabato