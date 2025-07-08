Moedas / VLY
VLY: Valley National Bancorp
10.93 USD 0.21 (1.96%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VLY para hoje mudou para 1.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.74 e o mais alto foi 11.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Valley National Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VLY Notícias
- Perspectiva para bancos de médio porte dos EUA para 2026 é "otimista", diz Barclays
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Valley National Bancorp A Pref stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Flagstar Financial Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Valley National Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Revenue Rise, Stock Slips 1.8%
- Valley National Posts Q2 Profit Jump
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Valley National Bancorp surpasses Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valley National Bancorp falls as Q2 results fail to impress investors
- Valley (VLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valley National Q2 2025 slides: Earnings surge 26% as NIM expansion continues
- Valley National (VLY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Valley National (VLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Valley National Bancorp declares quarterly dividends
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Valley National Bancorp: Upgrading 8.2% Yielding Preferreds On Performance (NASDAQ:VLY)
Faixa diária
10.74 11.01
Faixa anual
7.49 11.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.72
- Open
- 10.77
- Bid
- 10.93
- Ask
- 11.23
- Low
- 10.74
- High
- 11.01
- Volume
- 2.123 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.06%
- Mudança anual
- 21.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh