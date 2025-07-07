货币 / VLY
VLY: Valley National Bancorp
10.84 USD 0.26 (2.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VLY汇率已更改2.46%。当日，交易品种以低点10.60和高点10.88进行交易。
关注Valley National Bancorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VLY新闻
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Valley National Bancorp A Pref stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Flagstar Financial Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Valley National Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Revenue Rise, Stock Slips 1.8%
- Valley National Posts Q2 Profit Jump
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Valley National Bancorp surpasses Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valley National Bancorp falls as Q2 results fail to impress investors
- Valley (VLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valley National Q2 2025 slides: Earnings surge 26% as NIM expansion continues
- Valley National (VLY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Valley National (VLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Valley National Bancorp declares quarterly dividends
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Valley National Bancorp: Upgrading 8.2% Yielding Preferreds On Performance (NASDAQ:VLY)
- Valley National Bancorp: Potentially Undervalued, But Still Not A Buy (NASDAQ:VLY)
日范围
10.60 10.88
年范围
7.49 11.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.58
- 开盘价
- 10.62
- 卖价
- 10.84
- 买价
- 11.14
- 最低价
- 10.60
- 最高价
- 10.88
- 交易量
- 1.733 K
- 日变化
- 2.46%
- 月变化
- 5.45%
- 6个月变化
- 23.04%
- 年变化
- 20.71%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值