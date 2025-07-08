通貨 / VLY
VLY: Valley National Bancorp
11.10 USD 0.38 (3.54%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VLYの今日の為替レートは、3.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.74の安値と11.11の高値で取引されました。
Valley National Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VLY News
- 米中堅銀行の2026年見通しは「楽観的」、バークレイズが指摘
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Valley National Bancorp A Pref stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Flagstar Financial Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Valley National Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Revenue Rise, Stock Slips 1.8%
- Valley National Posts Q2 Profit Jump
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Valley National Bancorp surpasses Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valley National Bancorp falls as Q2 results fail to impress investors
- Valley (VLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valley National Q2 2025 slides: Earnings surge 26% as NIM expansion continues
- Valley National (VLY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Valley National (VLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Valley National Bancorp declares quarterly dividends
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Valley National Bancorp: Upgrading 8.2% Yielding Preferreds On Performance (NASDAQ:VLY)
1日のレンジ
10.74 11.11
1年のレンジ
7.49 11.11
- 以前の終値
- 10.72
- 始値
- 10.77
- 買値
- 11.10
- 買値
- 11.40
- 安値
- 10.74
- 高値
- 11.11
- 出来高
- 9.408 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.99%
- 1年の変化
- 23.61%
