VLY: Valley National Bancorp
10.59 USD 0.06 (0.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VLY exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.46 and at a high of 10.71.
Follow Valley National Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VLY News
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Valley National Bancorp A Pref stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Flagstar Financial Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Valley National Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Revenue Rise, Stock Slips 1.8%
- Valley National Posts Q2 Profit Jump
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Valley National Bancorp surpasses Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valley National Bancorp falls as Q2 results fail to impress investors
- Valley (VLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valley National Q2 2025 slides: Earnings surge 26% as NIM expansion continues
- Valley National (VLY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Valley National (VLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Valley National Bancorp declares quarterly dividends
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Valley National Bancorp: Upgrading 8.2% Yielding Preferreds On Performance (NASDAQ:VLY)
- Valley National Bancorp: Potentially Undervalued, But Still Not A Buy (NASDAQ:VLY)
Daily Range
10.46 10.71
Year Range
7.49 11.10
- Previous Close
- 10.65
- Open
- 10.66
- Bid
- 10.59
- Ask
- 10.89
- Low
- 10.46
- High
- 10.71
- Volume
- 5.974 K
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.20%
- Year Change
- 17.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%