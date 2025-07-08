QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VLY
Tornare a Azioni

VLY: Valley National Bancorp

10.95 USD 0.15 (1.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VLY ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.90 e ad un massimo di 11.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Valley National Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VLY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.90 11.09
Intervallo Annuale
7.49 11.11
Chiusura Precedente
11.10
Apertura
11.06
Bid
10.95
Ask
11.25
Minimo
10.90
Massimo
11.09
Volume
10.933 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.35%
Variazione Mensile
6.52%
Variazione Semestrale
24.29%
Variazione Annuale
21.94%
20 settembre, sabato