Valute / VLY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VLY: Valley National Bancorp
10.95 USD 0.15 (1.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VLY ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.90 e ad un massimo di 11.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Valley National Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VLY News
- Prospettive "ottimistiche" per le banche statunitensi di media capitalizzazione al 2026, secondo Barclays
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Valley National Bancorp A Pref stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Flagstar Financial Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Valley National Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Revenue Rise, Stock Slips 1.8%
- Valley National Posts Q2 Profit Jump
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Valley National Bancorp surpasses Q2 2025 earnings estimates
- Valley National Bancorp falls as Q2 results fail to impress investors
- Valley (VLY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valley National Q2 2025 slides: Earnings surge 26% as NIM expansion continues
- Valley National (VLY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Valley National (VLY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Valley National Bancorp declares quarterly dividends
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valley National (VLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- Valley National Bancorp: Upgrading 8.2% Yielding Preferreds On Performance (NASDAQ:VLY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.90 11.09
Intervallo Annuale
7.49 11.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.10
- Apertura
- 11.06
- Bid
- 10.95
- Ask
- 11.25
- Minimo
- 10.90
- Massimo
- 11.09
- Volume
- 10.933 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.94%
20 settembre, sabato