통화 / VLY
VLY: Valley National Bancorp
10.95 USD 0.15 (1.35%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VLY 환율이 오늘 -1.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.90이고 고가는 11.09이었습니다.
Valley National Bancorp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
10.90 11.09
년간 변동
7.49 11.11
- 이전 종가
- 11.10
- 시가
- 11.06
- Bid
- 10.95
- Ask
- 11.25
- 저가
- 10.90
- 고가
- 11.09
- 볼륨
- 10.933 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.35%
- 월 변동
- 6.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.94%
